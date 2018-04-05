Running a public bank ain’t as easy as it used to be

It’s worth further teasing out some of the problems around the Greens’ proposal for the Reserve Bank to move into mortgage lending, because they offer an insight into the complexities and issues of our financial system.

An “AussieBank” that only provided basic financial services — most particularly access to cash — without the fee-gouging of the big banks isn’t a bad idea — especially in smaller communities that have been abandoned by the big four. In some cases, smaller banks like Bendigo Bank have made a virtue of moving into communities abandoned by its bigger competitors. But, especially in small regional communities, it’s just not viable for any commercially run institution to set up shop there. A taxpayer-backed basic bank is one (of several) policy options for ensuring everyone has access to financial services.