Sections Menu

Federal

Apr 5, 2018

Running a public bank ain’t as easy as it used to be

Setting up and running a major lending institution doesn't just happen. It takes huge resources -- something the Greens are apparently oblivious to.

Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer

Politics editor / Crikey business and media commentator

Share

reserve bank

It’s worth further teasing out some of the problems around the Greens’ proposal for the Reserve Bank to move into mortgage lending, because they offer an insight into the complexities and issues of our financial system.

An “AussieBank” that only provided basic financial services — most particularly access to cash — without the fee-gouging of the big banks isn’t a bad idea — especially in smaller communities that have been abandoned by the big four. In some cases, smaller banks like Bendigo Bank have made a virtue of moving into communities abandoned by its bigger competitors. But, especially in small regional communities, it’s just not viable for any commercially run institution to set up shop there. A taxpayer-backed basic bank is one (of several) policy options for ensuring everyone has access to financial services.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in Federal

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Free Trial

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close