Apr 5, 2018

The deplorable media misunderstandings of the Roseanne reboot

The political backlash to Roseanne, on screen and off, is playing into the hands of the network and ignoring all that we know about media.

Lauren Rosewarne

Academic and author

Roseanne reboot

For all the snobbish reasons that many of us mock Hollywood rehashes — the cash grab, the dearth of ideas, the cynical exploitation of nostalgia — I was resistant to the Roseanne reboot. Until I watched it. Until I watched it and loved it and felt oddly tugged at seeing Dan and Roseanne move into older age.

In one of the first scenes, patriarch Dan returns home from the drugstore. “Our insurance don’t cover what it used to,” he tells his wife, “so I got half the drugs for twice the price.” Across their kitchen table Dan trades some of his statins for Roseanne’s anti-inflammatories.

