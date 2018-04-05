Sections Menu

Razer's Class Warfare

Apr 5, 2018

Razer: OK look, yes, I will vote for the Greens (but I’ll pinch my nose while I do it)

Because it's better to go with possibly red than certainly dead, which is what the current lot will get us.

Helen Razer — Writer and broadcaster

Helen Razer

Look. It’s no fun publicly opposing an argument made by Bernard Keane. It’s even less fun opposing an argument publicly made by oneself. Still. A girl can only make her way to peaceful sleep through honesty. Ergo: first, Bernard was a bit wrong yesterday about Greens economic policy; second, I was a bit wrong about Greens economic understanding back in 2016. We’ll get to Bernard at the end. First, it’s all about me.

SO. I wrote a thing down here in Crikey about a party whose ongoing refusal to bother either themselves or the electorate with macroeconomic debate was reprehensible. That’s not the wrong bit, incidentally. I still think the Greens ought to be embarrassed for their past failure to communicate anything much about the business of state, which is 99.9% macroeconomic. Any party that prefers moralising to the people over planning with the people is a deceitful bell-end.

