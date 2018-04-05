Razer: OK look, yes, I will vote for the Greens (but I’ll pinch my nose while I do it)
Because it's better to go with possibly red than certainly dead, which is what the current lot will get us.
Look. It’s no fun publicly opposing an argument made by Bernard Keane. It’s even less fun opposing an argument publicly made by oneself. Still. A girl can only make her way to peaceful sleep through honesty. Ergo: first, Bernard was a bit wrong yesterday about Greens economic policy; second, I was a bit wrong about Greens economic understanding back in 2016. We’ll get to Bernard at the end. First, it’s all about me.
SO. I wrote a thing down here in Crikey about a party whose ongoing refusal to bother either themselves or the electorate with macroeconomic debate was reprehensible. That’s not the wrong bit, incidentally. I still think the Greens ought to be embarrassed for their past failure to communicate anything much about the business of state, which is 99.9% macroeconomic. Any party that prefers moralising to the people over planning with the people is a deceitful bell-end.