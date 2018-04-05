‘I mainly call myself a journalist to wind the other journalists up’: Shane Dowling
After four months in jail for breaching a suppression order, Kangaroo Court of Australia's Shane Dowling says he's not sure if he'd do it again.
Apr 5, 2018
This is the third instalment in a four-part mini-series. Read parts one and two here and here, respectively.
Shane Dowling is well known as an online maverick. For four months last year, Dowling was in jail for contempt. The law caught up with him after he repeatedly breached a suppression order related to the Tim Worner and Amber Harrison court case.