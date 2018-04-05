Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven at last had some good news with the Commonwealth Games topping expectations and gathering three of the top five spots nationally — the actual Ceremony averaged 2.74 million from 7pm to 10.30pm (2 million in the metros and 736,000 in the regions). The Games Countdown which ran from 9am to 2pm averaged a massive (and surprising) 1.99 million (1.38 million in the metros and 615,000 in the regions) while the highlights from 10.30pm averaged 1.47 million nationally (1.09 million nationally and 381,000 in the regions). All much better than Seven had been hoping for and while partly explained by school holidays, the high figures were still a tribute to the stepped up promotion over the past six months.

Nothing else mattered, and as such, the ABC should really repeat last night’s episode of Mad As Hell, which was one of the best ever — it got 656,000 nationally and deserved double that, if only for his very neat skewering of Bill Shorten, again. But the games sucked viewers away from every program from 7pm onwards — the ratings for A Current Affair, The Project, the ABC News, then 7.30 sank sharply as viewers moved to Seven and stayed there. And of course these figures do not include viewers in clubs, pubs and offices, or streaming.