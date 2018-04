MIXED REVIEWS

The 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have opened with a celebration of Indigenous cultures and, separately, a blockade from Indigenous protestors.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that last night’s Opening Ceremony celebrated a diversity of Indigenous peoples and cultures, including a smoking ceremony, performance from didgeridoo legend William Barton, My Island Home mashup from pop-star Christine Anu and rapper Mau Power, and Welcome to Country from local Yugambeh elders Ted Williams and Patricia O’Connor.