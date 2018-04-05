Hey Righties,

The HR Nicholls, the Lavoisier, now the Monash … are you stuck for a name for your new right-wing ginger group, that’s not at all eight lonely men and a couple of long suffering IPA pearly girl sister-wives dining at a bad Indian joint in Kingston? Sure, you could go the respectable route (the Samuel Griffith Society for constitutional reform) or the road to wacky (the Galileo Society for climate change deniers) but by now you might be worried we’re starting to run out of names.