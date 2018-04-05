AFP raids Four Corners whistleblower’s home. The Australian Federal Police has raided the home of a whistleblower who’s been speaking to Four Corners and Fairfax about alleged abuse of power by the Australian Tax Office. Debt collector Richard Boyle told the ABC his Adelaide home was raided by four AFP officers, along with an ATO investigator yesterday. The warrant specifically referred to Four Corners and Fairfax reporter Adele Ferguson.

Courier-Mail’s dodgy prawn story. The Courier-Mail has been found in breach of the Australian Press Council standards in a story about a Thai restaurant. Published in April last year, the story implied the restaurant had taken advantage of a ban on importing prawns by inflating its prices. Thai Terrace complained about the article after it was only contacted by the paper through an online booking form request, but without the journalist identifying herself. The press council found the story was misleading, was not fair and balanced, and didn’t give a fair right of reply or appropriate remedial action.