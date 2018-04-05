Corbyn anti-Semitism furore backfires on Tories
A series of attacks on Jeremy Corbyn for being anti-Semitic has drawn out decades of genuine contempt from the right.
Labour in the UK is under attack in an unprecedented fashion around the issue of anti-Semitism — and until last weekend they were being buffeted by it. Now? The issue may have reversed on those using it as a stalking horse for yet another attempt to topple leader Jeremy Corbyn. In the ensuing chaos, the uglier manifestations of the right have been drawn out in ways they should have imagined, but didn’t.
This latest round of accusations began with a mural, or a removed one – a piece by the LA artist Mear One. It’s political junk, showing a group of white men from the early 20th century sitting round a Monopoly board, which is placed on the backs of bowed black people. Behind this, the eye-pyramid of the Illuminati stares over them.
Ha, I love it when stuff blows up in the faces of the Tories. They must *really* fear Corbyn.
Guy, I am all but certain that I have pointed out the meaning of the word “anti-Semitism” on a previous occasion within the pages of Crikey. As a reminder a Semite is a person of a geographical origin and NOT of a particular religion. Do you think you an make an effort for the future? That written, you don’t seem to have a particularly firm commend of the ideology of Conservatism either although there is half an justification as to how you have employed the term of late.
I suggest that if the correct words are utilised your articles will become clearer. On this basis there entire article deserves to be rewritten. As for Corbyn there is something to be said for “resisting” the “flow” or expectations of the press (as distinct from the public).
How do you manage to get all this marvelous background reading to illustrate your main points, Guy? I read as much world news as I can get, but you always produce fantastic tidbits like the “Protocols of the Elders of Hackney”?
Who owns the controlling interest in the RBA?