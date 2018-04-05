Labour in the UK is under attack in an unprecedented fashion around the issue of anti-Semitism — and until last weekend they were being buffeted by it. Now? The issue may have reversed on those using it as a stalking horse for yet another attempt to topple leader Jeremy Corbyn. In the ensuing chaos, the uglier manifestations of the right have been drawn out in ways they should have imagined, but didn’t.

This latest round of accusations began with a mural, or a removed one – a piece by the LA artist Mear One. It’s political junk, showing a group of white men from the early 20th century sitting round a Monopoly board, which is placed on the backs of bowed black people. Behind this, the eye-pyramid of the Illuminati stares over them.