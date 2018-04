I woke up in my own apartment for the first time in yonks — after the Senate rose for the Easter/April break — to see six colourful hot air balloons etched into the dawn sky with the Melbourne skyline behind them. And I thought of all that hot air in Canberra last week.

The filibustering, the bullshit; the time wasting is, at times, a scandalous waste of taxpayers’ dollars.