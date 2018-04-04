There is a perverse double standard when it comes to reporting the Middle East

On Australia’s knee jerk support of Israel

Robert Johnson writes: Re. “Australia’s silence on Gaza killings part of our knee-jerk support for Netanyahu.” (Tuesday)

Correct on all three counts, Bernard Firstly, as you quote B’Tselem as saying, shooting unarmed demonstrators is illegal and, as the IDF says, every death of a peaceful demonstrator was exactly as intended. Secondly, Australia has a persistently hypocritical double standard on Palestine. And thirdly, of course, and as we are accustomed to, Israel enjoys a unique impunity in killing Palestinians. As a UN adviser based in East Jerusalem in 2008/09, before, during and after the Gaza War (Operation Cast Lead), I’d been, amongst other things, collating data on occupation-related child deaths. Over the four-year period 2005 to 2008 a total of 342 Palestinian children had been killed (most of which were not even reported by international media), as had 4 Israeli children (all of which were). And those data did not include the numbers killed in Israel’s leadership-jockeying pre-election attack on Gaza that commenced 27 December 2008.