Miranda Devine is trying to make ‘cuckservative’ a thing in Australia

I used to think that the worst part of attending an event run by the Mad Right was the need for strong liquor. But now that I know about Cambridge Analytica, whisky will not suffice. Thanks to hearing Miranda Devine use the alt-right term “cuckservatives” last night, my Facebook feed will likely now feature gun-toting bikies and tattoo ads.

Miranda was speaking at a debate entitled “Do We Need a Trump?” organised by a fringe Liberal Party group called the Menzies Research Centre, whose executive director is one of the those ubiquitous transplanted poms/News Ltd columnists/Sky News ranters we seem to attract: Nick Cater. Miranda and Daily Telegraph opinion editor James Morrow were arguing for the affirmative, with journalist and foreign policy analyst Tom Switzer and PR Parnell McGuinness (daughter of Paddy) for the negative.