Miranda Devine is trying to make ‘cuckservative’ a thing in Australia
A debate about whether Australia needs a new Trump is just another platform for Miranda Devine to push her new alt-right vocabulary.
Apr 4, 2018
A debate about whether Australia needs a new Trump is just another platform for Miranda Devine to push her new alt-right vocabulary.
I used to think that the worst part of attending an event run by the Mad Right was the need for strong liquor. But now that I know about Cambridge Analytica, whisky will not suffice. Thanks to hearing Miranda Devine use the alt-right term “cuckservatives” last night, my Facebook feed will likely now feature gun-toting bikies and tattoo ads.
Miranda was speaking at a debate entitled “Do We Need a Trump?” organised by a fringe Liberal Party group called the Menzies Research Centre, whose executive director is one of the those ubiquitous transplanted poms/News Ltd columnists/Sky News ranters we seem to attract: Nick Cater. Miranda and Daily Telegraph opinion editor James Morrow were arguing for the affirmative, with journalist and foreign policy analyst Tom Switzer and PR Parnell McGuinness (daughter of Paddy) for the negative.
6 thoughts on “Miranda Devine is trying to make ‘cuckservative’ a thing in Australia”
“What Australia needs is a leader who cares about “faith, flag and family and the dignity of every human life,” she declared.”
That is exactly the political correctness of today, the McCarthyist right wing conservative dogma of old values, espoused entirely by those why constantly cry ‘political correctness’. A greater bunch of hypocrites you will not find.
“….faith, flag and family and the dignity of every human life…”
Apparently when Donald Trump (allegedly) invited Stormy Daniels to his hotel room in 2006 it was to discuss the above-mentioned four subjects.
Whadda guy.
Some amusing observations in this piece, Margot. Actually, I also invoke John Howard’s name ‘in hushed tones’ but for quite different reasons.
Is “through clenched teeth” the same as “in hushed tones?”
“What Australia needs is a leader who cares about “faith, flag and family and the dignity of every human life,” she declared.”
That is exactly the political correctness of today, the McCarthyist right wing conservative dogma of old values, espoused entirely by those why constantly cry ‘political correctness’. A greater bunch of hypocrites you will not find.
“What Australia needs is a leader who cares about “faith, flag and family and the dignity of every human life,” she declared.” Hang on – I thought you said she was arguing the *affirmative* in “Do We Need a Trump?”
Yeah, how many kids has he had…..from how many women, that we *know* about?!?!