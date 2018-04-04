Tips and rumours
Greens purge to commence tonight? ... arguments in mediation ... the interesting résumé of the new ACMA CEO ...

From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
ACMA new chair. So a few eyebrows arched at the announcement that Creina Chapman had been appointed CEO and deputy chair of the Australian Communications and Media Authority. That Chapman, of famously anti-media-regulation News Corp?