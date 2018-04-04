Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Sections Menu

Apr 4, 2018

Young Sheldon is already getting old with audiences.

Nine’s night with Young Sheldon (1.31 million nationally and down 100,000 from Monday night), the fresh episode of The Big Bang Theory (1.20 million and also sliding) and a repeat of Big Bang at 8.30pm (1.04 million). Young Sheldon was tops nationally in the metros and regions when it started last week. Last night it was third nationally, fourth in the metros and third in the regions, with the audiences at series lows. It is a one off hit and will fade. 

Ten’s Batchelor in Paradise was watched by 985,000 people. Seven and the ABC had nothing of importance — Seven though ran the AFL-skewing The Front Bar last night and it grabbed a solid 527,000, including 139,000 in Melbourne. Sunrise really whacked Today yesterday — 492,000 to 382,000 nationally and 295,000 to 253,000 in the metros. 

