Crikey Worm: Greens push for a publicly owned bank

BREAKING THE BANKS

Greens leader Richard Di Natale will today propose a plan for a publicly owned “People’s Bank”, to provide “affordable” public banking services and inject “real competition” into the banking sector, and abandon the Greens’ push for a new carbon price in favour of other renewable policies.

The Conversation reports that Di Natale will today tell the National Press Club today how, in the face of “ongoing misconduct and price gouging”, Australia needs a publicly owned, Reserve-Bank-operated banking system, a similarly Corbyn-esque universal basic income, and otherwise greater government intervention in the banking, housing and financial services industries. He will also address the Greens’ recent loss in the Batman byelection.