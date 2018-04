Clive Hamilton. Credit: Takver

Clive Hamilton

Clive Hamilton, it’s fair to say, has an issue with China. In February 2014, he published an article in The Guardian claiming that “cash pouring in from China” was driving Sydney housing prices up. “A good deal of secrecy surrounds the trend, yet observers know something worrying is happening,” he insisted. Alas, Clive and The Guardian came a cropper; The Guardian ended up editing his article and appending a note to it: