Apr 4, 2018

Will Cambridge Analytica push Facebook to its Myspace moment?

As the fall of Myspace showed a decade ago, nothing is too big to fail.

Christopher Warren

Journalist and media watcher

Facebook just can’t shake off the sneaking suspicion that somehow it’s responsible for Trump. And there’s a useful heuristic for US predictions: everything Trump touches, dies.

The company has spent almost 18 months grappling (not terribly successfully) with fake news and Russian bots. Now the Cambridge Analytica furore has exploded, blowing off the factory door and letting us all see just how Facebook really makes its sausages (hint: you’re the mince!).

1 comments

One thought on “Will Cambridge Analytica push Facebook to its Myspace moment?

  1. zut alors

    ‘…how Facebook really makes its sausages (hint: you’re the mince!).’

    That’s the best summation I’ve read. It beggars belief that people continue to willingly engage via such an information-greedy behemoth. They think it’s costing them nothing whereas it’s actually the highest price they’ll ever pay.

