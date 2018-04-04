Will Cambridge Analytica push Facebook to its Myspace moment?

Facebook just can’t shake off the sneaking suspicion that somehow it’s responsible for Trump. And there’s a useful heuristic for US predictions: everything Trump touches, dies.

The company has spent almost 18 months grappling (not terribly successfully) with fake news and Russian bots. Now the Cambridge Analytica furore has exploded, blowing off the factory door and letting us all see just how Facebook really makes its sausages (hint: you’re the mince!).