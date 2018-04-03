These chopsticks are everything that’s wrong with the economy

The skateboarding brand Supreme was founded in 1994 in New York, and has become something of a phenomenon. The popularity has reached such a crescendo that they can sell just about anything now. When Supreme released these chopsticks for $24 as part of their 2017 Fall/Winter Collection, they sold out online in 21 seconds.

That Supreme products sell in the first place, and then resell at inflated prices — they’re now selling for hundreds of dollars around the internet — is bad news for the market economy. It goes to show how ill-suited the human mind is to dealing with what prices really mean.