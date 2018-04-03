Sections Menu

Apr 3, 2018

No balls: how Cricket Australia lost the media game

The on-field actions of players created a crisis for Cricket Australia, but its own mishandling of the affair added to an unfolding debacle.

Laurie Patton

Former Seven Network executive

The thing about cricket is one minute you’re the attack team, the next you’re in defence. Each stage of the game requires appropriate tactics. It’s pretty much the same when it comes to media management. You need to know the rules and you need a game plan.

Cricket Australia has a serious problem on its hands right now. But one of the biggest lessons it needs to learn is how to deal with a crisis, especially when it comes to handling the media.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “No balls: how Cricket Australia lost the media game

  1. Robert Smith

    Agree with the comment about the duty of care aspect of the players being put in front of the media.
    The punishments seem over the top too – an example of CA trying to protect themselves, sponsorships & media contracts with no regard for the players’ futures.

