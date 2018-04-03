Sections Menu

Meet the publishers ripping up the Australian media playbook

What's a defamation suit worth when you have nothing to lose? In this four-part series we meet some of the Australian journalists massively disrupting the mainstream.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

When The Daily Telegraph splashed a photo of Barnaby Joyce’s pregnant partner on its front page with an “exclusive” tag, there were some journalists who raised their eyebrows. According to the Tele and the reporter Sharri Markson, the story was just a “rumour” until they confirmed it. But it wasn’t just a story floating around the press gallery and on social media. Some news websites outside the mainstream had published the story dismissed as rumour months earlier.

Serkan Ozturk’s True Crime News Weekly published a story reporting Joyce having an affair with a staffer around the same time The Daily Telegraph was still skirting around the details, and Independent Australia followed up by sending a journalist to Tamworth to investigate. In October, Markson wrote a vague story about a crisis in Joyce’s personal life. But where the Tele avoided details, the other outlets were pretty specific.

