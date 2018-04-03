What would Jesus do (about tax)? The Easter holiday period delivered some confusing attempts to shoehorn the festival into news coverage. In The Sydney Morning Herald, Ross Gittins’ comment piece in yesterday’s edition was helpfully headlined “What would Jesus do about tax and government spending?”.

Over at the Australian Financial Review, the long weekend edition spruiked Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher’s op-ed about trust by pulling out a reference to Jesus as responsible for the first banking royal commission.