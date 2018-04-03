Sections Menu

Apr 3, 2018

What would Jesus do (about tax)? … Nine locked out of Commonwealth Games … Fake News network …

Some media commentators tried their best to shoehorn Jesus into unlikely news stories for Easter. Plus, other media tidbits from the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

What would Jesus do (about tax)? The Easter holiday period delivered some confusing attempts to shoehorn the festival into news coverage. In The Sydney Morning Herald, Ross Gittins’ comment piece in yesterday’s edition was helpfully headlined “What would Jesus do about tax and government spending?”.

Over at the Australian Financial Review, the long weekend edition spruiked Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher’s op-ed about trust by pulling out a reference to Jesus as responsible for the first banking royal commission.

1 comments

One thought on “What would Jesus do (about tax)? … Nine locked out of Commonwealth Games … Fake News network …

  1. Virginia Gordon

    Jesus Wept. That’s what He did.
    Virginia, Queens Park

