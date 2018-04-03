Razer: ‘toxic masculinity’ debate is self-defeating and toxic itself

Australian award-winning author and critic of toxic masculinity Tim Winton.

“Toxic masculinity” is, we learn, the topic of novelist Tim Winton’s latest work. The guy hasn’t only written a book about it, but embarked on a national tour that promises some sort of audio-visual antidote to this much-feared poison. Didn’t see it myself, as I (a) had something on that night and (b) sincerely doubt that Winton meaningfully explores a popular concept that few have bothered to define. As a phrase, “toxic masculinity” is currently everywhere, even The Australian.

As a useful means of assessing gender in the present, it strikes me as slightly less instructive than Married at First Sight.