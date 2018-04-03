Razer: ‘toxic masculinity’ debate is self-defeating and toxic itself
We see the term everywhere, yet few people ever bother to define it. In Helen Razer's view, “toxic masculinity” is not a true concept, and not truly feminist at all.
Apr 3, 2018
We see the term everywhere, yet few people ever bother to define it. In Helen Razer's view, “toxic masculinity” is not a true concept, and not truly feminist at all.
“Toxic masculinity” is, we learn, the topic of novelist Tim Winton’s latest work. The guy hasn’t only written a book about it, but embarked on a national tour that promises some sort of audio-visual antidote to this much-feared poison. Didn’t see it myself, as I (a) had something on that night and (b) sincerely doubt that Winton meaningfully explores a popular concept that few have bothered to define. As a phrase, “toxic masculinity” is currently everywhere, even The Australian.
As a useful means of assessing gender in the present, it strikes me as slightly less instructive than Married at First Sight.
2 thoughts on “Razer: ‘toxic masculinity’ debate is self-defeating and toxic itself”
I do not know enough about gender theory, but it troubles me in trying to understand how some men act (as a guy myself). All sorts of lines are crossed in a way that women seldom consider let alone act upon. I’m not suggesting that men are devils and women angels, but men do indeed have a capability that can border on terrorism. I read the news sometimes and wish to reside upon a lone mountaintop.
I broadly agree, Helen. The ‘masculinity’ being described here is typically just a euphemism for aggression of one kind or another. If aggression is psychosocially damaging and not merely disagreeable or offensive, then that’s a product of threat, not gender — meaning, it should be a concern whoever’s doing it, and whatever the pretext.
I’m not too fond of the term ‘toxic’ either, because unless you can demonstrate actual harm, it’s just a form of demonisation. In pharmacology, toxicity is defined by a substance in a minimum dangerous dose — which begs the question, ‘how much aggression is toxic’? Or even worse, ‘how much masculinity is?’ I have never seen anyone answer that satisfactorily, or even honestly.
That said, I do believe aggression can be harmful (especially, threats from the powerful can be effective to intimidate and coerce.) I agree that such threat can come from men toward women. However, such aggression is not always from men — consider cyberbullying, for example. We gain nothing by misdiagnosing the issue, and I agree that nobody has a priori license to prescribe how a particular gender should behave.
I have no idea what’s in Winton’s book and presently have no plans to read it, but as is often the case, the politicisation of the language discussing it seems to have privileged weak critical thought.
Good call!