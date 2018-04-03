Banks’ share price slump has been years in the making

As we noted last week, it’s been a rough time for shareholders, with March ending up a shocker in a number of major markets around the world. Donald Trump’s recklessness and chaos, and the uncertainty that creates, has been weighing heavily on investor sentiment, particularly with a trade war looming ever larger.

In Australia, however, investors have had something else to contend with. And by investors, we mean all of us — since everyone with a superannuation account is affected. At the end of the March quarter last Thursday the ASX 200 finished at a level lower than it was at the end of the March quarters in 2017 and 2016. Much of the blame rests with the big four banks, which have seen tens of billions of dollars value evaporate as their shares have slid significantly in the last year: 16% for the CBA; 14.9% for NAB, 16.4% for ANZ and 18.8% for Westpac in the past year. Losses in the March quarter alone have ranged by 3.6% to 10%. The loss of value for the big four for the past year is more than $63 billion — with nearly half, or more than $28 billion disappearing in the March quarter.