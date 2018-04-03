Australia’s silence on Gaza killings part of our knee-jerk support for Netanyahu

The Australian government has a strong record of condemning killings in Israel and Palestine. “Shocked by the brutal killing of Itamar Ben Gal, a father of four, near Ariel today. Such violence and terror cannot be justified. Heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones,” tweeted Australia’s ambassador to Israel Chris Cannan in February, after the murder of a rabbi from an (illegal) Israeli settlement in the West Bank in February. “Appalled by the killing this weekend of three family members enjoying a Shabbat meal. My thoughts are with survivors, family and loved ones,” Cannan tweeted last July after another Palestinian terrorist murdered Israelis in another West Bank settlement (also illegal). Cannan’s predecessor Dave Sharma regularly condemned violence, such as the truck attack on Israel Defence Force soldiers in Jerusalem in early 2017.

Presumably, given the slaughter of 16 unarmed Palestinian protesters by IDF forces and the wounding of hundreds more at the Gaza border on Friday, Cannan would have offered his thoughts to the “survivors, family and loved ones” of the victims? However, his normally busy Twitter account has been strangely silent for several days. Indeed, given the sheer scale of the shootings by the IDF, and the large death and injury toll, the Foreign Minister Julie Bishop would have at least offered a feeble expression of concern?