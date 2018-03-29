Sections Menu

Mar 29, 2018

Poll Bludger: will 2019 herald the triumphant return of the two-party system?

The recent trend of voters failing to deliver seats for alternative parties may seem reminiscent of a similar shift in the UK, but there's more to it than voters simply returning to tradition.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

medicinal cannabis Australia

Facing an already fractious Senate crossbench splintered still further by the Section 44 turmoil, the Turnbull government finds itself in the depressingly familiar position of being unable to pass a cornerstone item of its legislative agenda.

That the obstacle to its proposed company tax cuts should be Tim Storer — a neophyte independent washed on the Senate shore amid the wreckage of the Nick Xenophon Team — will have many in the government calling to mind Paul Keating’s famed characterisation of the upper chamber as “unrepresentative swill”.

