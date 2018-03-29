Tips and rumours
Aussies get sledged ... Minister gets shirty ... the search for happy NBN users ...
Mar 29, 2018
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
Minister gets shirty. Normally Easter shows are places for showbags, carny folk-operated rides, exasperated parents, snacks to drive public health lobbyists wild and those log-chopping contests where the primary interest is whether someone will lose a foot.