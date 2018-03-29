Razer: I believe Andrew Bolt is the first robot to pass the Turing Test
Really the only explanation for Andrew Bolt's remarkable (quantity, not quality) output is that he's a big ol' android.
Mar 29, 2018
Say what you like about the work of Andrew Bolt, but there’s an awful lot of it about. Forget, for a moment, the product of the man’s labour and marvel only at his capacity to produce. We needn’t hold with the ABC view that Bolt “clearly has a great intellect” to freely applaud his true genius: staying awake. We may think poorly of his regular columns, frequent radio broadcasts, daily television program or incessantly updated blog. But, what we may not legitimately do is call the guy a loafer.
Some may call him a calculating bigot, an alphabet vandal or a thinker fatally unencumbered by thought. Others may describe him as, say, an unsightly symptom of epochal sickness, a stack of turds, or the sort of boy-conservative so failed and over-eager that even Grandpa Hayek couldn’t bring himself to cuddle.
I love how he manages to un-ironically call himself both,”Australia’s most widely read columnist” as well as being oppressed for his views.
If only he would use his powers for good. Imagine spending all that time and effort just to make the world a worse place than it is.
I get an image in my head that-every time he starts a new Blog or Opinion Piece, that little Microsoft Office Paperclip popping up & saying “It looks like you’re about to start a fact-free, racist rant. Would you like some help with that?”
Yes. Clippy. Hey, Andrew. IT LOOKS LIKE YOU’RE BITING A LEPER.
Passing the Turing test, properly requires a dialog between the subject and the tester. There has to be a probing and response to questions that ultimately removes all doubt. The subject in this instance seems more mechanised publishing machine than verifiable human.
At risk of missing out on the awe(ful) spectacle, you should know that he is not difficult to avoid.
Andrew. I’ve seen Blade Runner and am therefore a scientist, which is why I qualified with, “better chance of passing” the Turing Test. And, yes. Well-adjusted persons may simply ignore Bot. I am not well-adjusted.
Me too. It’s like one of those situations where you know you shouldn’t but some how you are drawn to it. Like watching a train wreck. And of course you are always disappointed in yourself when you realise you could easily have written the same opportunistic crap and then get depressed when you realise this boring excuse for a human being is being paid for his biased, racist, unintelligent diatribes.
I at least get the satisfaction of having a laugh at his expense, knowing that not one cent of my money is going to him or the media he represents.
Let me spoil your day then Howard. Our munificent Government has been known to give money to Newscorpse, undocumented and unexplained. Taxpayer money. Yours and mine. And every business that advertises on Newscorpse platforms, print or otherwise, adds the cost of that advertising to the products it sells. I don’t know who those advertisers are but you could ask readers and viewers of their products if you should have a boycott in mind.
‘Do androids dream of electric sheep?’ Do bolts dream of nylock nuts? Personally, I think Freud would have had a field day with our Andrew.
Back when the Internet first came into being, but the word ‘trolling’ in the Internet-sense hadn’t yet been invented, some enterprising Australian programmers wrote a Usenet robot called Mark V. Shaney who’d trawl the most inflammatory opinions from singles and political discussion groups, and mash them together into long, semicoherent rants like this:
> It looks like Reagan is going to say? Ummm… Oh yes, I was looking for. I’m so glad I remembered it. Yeah, what I have wondered if I had committed a crime. Don’t eat with your assessment of Reagon and Mondale. Up your nose with a guy from a firm that specifically researches the teen-age market. As a friend of mine would say, “It really doesn’t matter”… It looks like Reagan is holding back the arms of the American eating public have changed dramatically, and it got pretty boring after about 300 games.
> Can anyone think of myself as a third sex. Yes, I am expected to have. People often get used to me knowing these things and then a cover is placed over all of them. Along the side of the $$ are spent by (or at least for ) the girls. You can’t settle the issue. It seems I’ve forgotten what it is, but I don’t. I know about violence against women, and I really doubt they will ever join together into a large number of jokes. It showed Adam, just after being created. He has a modem and an autodial routine. He calls my number 1440 times a day. So I will conclude by saying that I can well understand that she might soon have the time, it makes sense, again, to get the gist of my argument, I was in that (though it’s a Republican administration).
Such rants would incite agreement, disagreement and outrage in equal measures — all of which suggests that on the Internet, the Turing bar isn’t terribly high if you pick the right subjects.
Conclusion? Your problem isn’t productivity, Helen. You’re just too picky about originality and topic.
Today, we could probably find someone to lease a Markov Chain bot to you via Amazon Web Services at say, 48c a published word. On a day where even Mr Keen is publishing sport media commentary, don’t tell me you’re not tempted!