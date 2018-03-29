Sections Menu

Mar 29, 2018

The AFR’s passionate defence of company tax cuts doesn’t quite add up

Chris Murphy's all-guns-blazing defence of company tax cuts leaves out a few important factors -- elementary economics, for example.

David Richardson

Senior Research Fellow at The Australia Institute

The Australian Financial Review’s Chris Murphy has written an opinion piece which is bursting with passion for a company tax cut. Given the government’s other fiscal commitments, especially the commitment to a surplus, we know that the company tax cut will be at the expense of increases in either personal income tax or the GST or a cut in expenditure relative to what would otherwise have been the case. It would be interesting to hear Murphy’s preference. He does not venture an opinion on that.

He also fails to take into account common wisdom. Nobel prize winner Joe Stiglitz has previously made the point that to assert that company tax can make some options less viable would :fly in the face of elementary economics”. He makes the clear point “if it were profitable to hire a worker or buy a new machine before the [company] tax, it would still be profitable to do so after the tax… no investment, no job that was profitable before the tax increase, will be unprofitable afterward”. Yes company tax lowers the after-tax return on investment but it also lowers the after-tax opportunity cost of that investment.

