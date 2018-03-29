Sections Menu

Mar 29, 2018

Jon Faine misses the point … Nine’s bid for tennis rights … Cosmo cut from checkouts …

Melbourne radio host Jon Faine has apologised for a nightmare interview with disability activist Carly Findlay. Plus, other media stories from the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Missing the point. Writer and disability and appearance activist Carly Findlay went on Jon Faine’s ABC Melbourne radio program yesterday to talk about microagressions she and other disabled people face daily. What she faced, instead of a thoughtful and respectful discussion, was an interview full of the microagressions she was on to talk about. As Findlay has since written on her blog:

I feel I did a good job, even when Jon Faine suggested my face would be good at Halloween … even when he asked me whether I can have sex, even with him justifying unwanted prayers, and even with his reducing of me to a medical condition.

