Hinch’s Senate Diary: ‘I fucking well will get my picture in the paper tomorrow, Derryn!’
Fingers were pointed and teeth were bared in the trenches of the Senate this week, even if it was just for the cameras.
Mar 29, 2018
And so, he pulled it. Or “parked it”, as the federal government’s top negotiator, Senator Mathias Cormann, would put it.
Shortly before 6pm on Tuesday, just after new ALP Senator Kristina Keneally gave her first speech in front of a packed gallery, including Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and about 20 other MPs from “the other place”, the finance minister stood and conceded (temporary) defeat.
You vote for those corporate tax cuts for whatever vanity scheme you have your heart set on and you won’t get re-elected next election, Hinch.
Victoria’s the most progressive state in the country—you think they’re going to give you a medal when you vote to blow out the deficit for foreign shareholders?