Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Mar 29, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

A fairly hollow victory, but a victory none the less for Channel Seven.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Seven’s night, but a hollow victory because audiences were down 20% or more as holidays, Easter and weak offerings on Seven, Nine and Ten in non-AFL markets turned viewers right off. The AFL Footy Show on Nine saw its audience retreat to 367,000 nationally and 205,000 (but higher than the first two weeks on a Thursday). Seven’s Front Bar did OK — 300,000 nationally and 153,000 in Melbourne — considering it is a much cheaper program that the multi-million dollar production that is the Nine offering. 

Ten again ran fourth, well behind the ABC. In fact, it was the national broadcaster that was the real star last night. By maintaining quality programs, the ABC in fact was the top network for two hours from 7pm to 9 pm as the News (1.07 million), 7.30 with 865,000, Hard Quiz with 961,000 and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell with 896,000 dominated the commercial opposition.

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

What's trending

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close