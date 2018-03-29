Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Seven’s night, but a hollow victory because audiences were down 20% or more as holidays, Easter and weak offerings on Seven, Nine and Ten in non-AFL markets turned viewers right off. The AFL Footy Show on Nine saw its audience retreat to 367,000 nationally and 205,000 (but higher than the first two weeks on a Thursday). Seven’s Front Bar did OK — 300,000 nationally and 153,000 in Melbourne — considering it is a much cheaper program that the multi-million dollar production that is the Nine offering.

Ten again ran fourth, well behind the ABC. In fact, it was the national broadcaster that was the real star last night. By maintaining quality programs, the ABC in fact was the top network for two hours from 7pm to 9 pm as the News (1.07 million), 7.30 with 865,000, Hard Quiz with 961,000 and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell with 896,000 dominated the commercial opposition.