Crikey Worm

Mar 29, 2018

Crikey Worm: Australian airstrike kills civilians

Good morning, early birds. It's now "likely" Australia's air force killed two civilians in Iraq last year. Plus, Steve Smith and David Warner handed 12-month bans. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods — Freelance journalist

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

CIVILIANS KILLED

An Australian airstrike is “likely” to have killed two adult civilians and injured two children on May 3 last year, during an operation targeting Islamic State snipers reportedly hiding within a residential Iraqi building. 

The Australian ($) reports that reports of civilian causalities, initially alleged by Amnesty International and not-for-profit website Air Wars, have been confirmed as credible by the Australian Defence Force. Reports then differ between Joint Operations deputy chief Major General Greg Bilton, who reports that the RAAF’s bombing of a two-storey Mosul home was targeted at active snipers on the second storey, and an unnamed Air Wars witness, who reported that he had just left the house in question and returned following the airstrike to find his brother and sister-in-law dead but “there were no Daesh (Islamic State) around, otherwise how could I have walked out of the house?”

