When a major news event sets media keyboards clattering, it can look like a commentary free-for-all. But in fact, the punditariat follows a careful pattern. Australian cricket’s ball-tampering scandal has allowed us to identify the media’s taxonomy of takes.

Hot takes

That tweet you read on waking up last Sunday, the early article with a few facts, a sense of crisis and the tag “More to come”; the “hot take” is the equivalent of the dispatch from the front line, although plenty of armchair generals offer them too. The issue is still new, the outrage freshly kindled. The danger is advancing a position or speculating on what happened in ways that prove unsustainable, but you need to get in early.