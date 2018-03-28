From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …

Indi band. Are the Nationals testing the waters for Wodonga’s mayor, Anna Speedie, to run in Indi? Earlier this week, after funds were announced for an investment in local rail, there was an ad in the local paper featuring Speedie with Nationals Leader Michael McCormack and his deputy Senator Bridget McKenzie. Naturally, eyebrows were raised.