Who is the man spruiking the ‘white privilege and nurses’ non-story?
Graeme Haycroft, the man behind a breakaway nurse's union pushing a beat-up of nurses having to declare their white privilege, has an unlikely history to be speaking out for workers' rights.
What a lovely sounding fella!
Really, god’s gift to Australia!
Haycroft is hogging valuable airtime. Best to restrict him to Sky News where the audience numbers match those of his breakaway union.
Yep, but it was Credlin and her show’s Producer who propped this spruiker up on their soapbox. Guilty by association and equally guilty of being party to fake news. The propagation bile and untreated, raw effluent seems to be their mantra.
Fancy that; fake news
Thanks for putting it up Crikey.
This fella is a menace.