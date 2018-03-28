Sections Menu

Mar 28, 2018

Who is the man spruiking the ‘white privilege and nurses’ non-story?

Graeme Haycroft, the man behind a breakaway nurse's union pushing a beat-up of nurses having to declare their white privilege, has an unlikely history to be speaking out for workers' rights.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Media reporter

Last week the national conservative media whipped itself into a frenzy over a nurse and midwife code of conduct that reportedly required nurses to declare their “white privilege” before treating Indigenous patients.

As per Media Watch‘s coverage on Monday, the story was (surprise!) a beat-up. The reference is in a new code of conduct’s glossary, and the Nursing and Midwifery Board has issued a statement rejecting claims that nurses and midwives would be required to declare “white privilege” to patients.

  1. Dog's Breakfast

    What a lovely sounding fella!

    Really, god’s gift to Australia!

  2. zut alors

    Haycroft is hogging valuable airtime. Best to restrict him to Sky News where the audience numbers match those of his breakaway union.

  3. Itsarort

    Yep, but it was Credlin and her show’s Producer who propped this spruiker up on their soapbox. Guilty by association and equally guilty of being party to fake news. The propagation bile and untreated, raw effluent seems to be their mantra.

  4. EG

    Fancy that; fake news
    Thanks for putting it up Crikey.
    This fella is a menace.

