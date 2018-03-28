Who is the man spruiking the ‘white privilege and nurses’ non-story?

Last week the national conservative media whipped itself into a frenzy over a nurse and midwife code of conduct that reportedly required nurses to declare their “white privilege” before treating Indigenous patients.

As per Media Watch‘s coverage on Monday, the story was (surprise!) a beat-up. The reference is in a new code of conduct’s glossary, and the Nursing and Midwifery Board has issued a statement rejecting claims that nurses and midwives would be required to declare “white privilege” to patients.