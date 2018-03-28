Crikey Worm: Turnbull’s $65b company tax cut plan falters

TAX CUTS CUT

Days of failed negotiations has forced the Turnbull government to pull out of its $65 billion company tax legislation, in an effort to keep the policy alive until after the budget.

The Age reports that Finance Minister Mathias Cormann confirmed the last-minute withdrawal last night, after days of negotiations with independents Derryn Hinch and Tim Storer failed to ensure the company tax cuts could get through before parliament breaks tomorrow, but that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is confident he can revive the policy following the May budget. The Coalition was, however, successful in passing their welfare reform bill in the Senate on Monday, so it’s not all bad news (unless you happen to be one of the 80,000 people whose payments are getting cut).