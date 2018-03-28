If ministers are depressed about the government’s failure to push company tax cuts through the Senate this week, their spirits will surely be lifted by the news that the Business Council has declared it will be launching an advertising campaign to convince voters of all the good that its members do. Because, if there’s one thing that’s been missing from the tax debate, it’s campaigning by the Business Council.

Well, except for its campaign in 2015 to use a GST increase to pay for a company tax cut increase — so inept it incurred the wrath of the Liberals and calls for the sacking of CEO Jennifer Westacott. And its campaign for the government in the 2016 election, in which it ran ads attacking Bill Shorten. And its social media campaign early last year for tax cuts. And the BCA’s trip to Canberra this time last year to lobby for tax cuts, which saw senior BCA members embarrassing themselves. And there’s the current “Strong Australia” campaign conducted in collaboration with BCA member News Corp, in which Sky News provides a platform for BCA executives to argue their case.