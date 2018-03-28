Sections Menu

The World

Mar 28, 2018

Just how far did the US economy deteriorate in Trump’s first year?

Despite all the trumpeting to the contrary, the US economy slid last year into rockier territory than anyone expected, and it's not clear when — or if — it will reverse.

Alan Austin — Freelance journalist

Alan Austin

Freelance journalist

Share

Analysis of the US economy through 2017 reveals two disturbing things. First, it deteriorated substantially on most critical measures. Second, reports from President Trump and the mass media continually hailed economic news as “best ever”, “record levels” and “never stronger”.

Are these two phenomena linked? Did the constant blatant denials of the steady crumbling of the economy serve to prevent remedial action?

Free Trial

Proudly annoying those in power since 2000.

Sign up for a FREE 21-day trial to keep reading and get the best of Crikey straight to your inbox

By starting a free trial, you agree to accept Crikey’s terms and conditions

Related

Popular in The World

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close