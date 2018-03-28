Just how far did the US economy deteriorate in Trump’s first year?
Despite all the trumpeting to the contrary, the US economy slid last year into rockier territory than anyone expected, and it's not clear when — or if — it will reverse.
Mar 28, 2018
Analysis of the US economy through 2017 reveals two disturbing things. First, it deteriorated substantially on most critical measures. Second, reports from President Trump and the mass media continually hailed economic news as “best ever”, “record levels” and “never stronger”.
Are these two phenomena linked? Did the constant blatant denials of the steady crumbling of the economy serve to prevent remedial action?