Mar 28, 2018

Indigenous people face barriers to justice at every turn

Crikey readers on Indigenous access to justice and the Batman byelection.

On Elijah Doughty and access to justice

Mary Wood writes: Re. “WA courts ‘entirely at odds with what the law requires’ in Elijah Doughty case” (Tuesday) 

There are reports today and yesterday about a young indigenous woman who was transferred from a prison in W.A. to a mental health facility. She was NAKED, distressed (wonder why) and because she was menstruating she was covered in blood when she arrived at the mental health facility.

