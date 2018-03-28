Trans voices and trans lives are gaining increasing exposure in the mainstream media, and to many they feel new. As with all newness there is ignorance, and with ignorance comes recurring offence and damage.
To help avoid this, Kaya Wilson has put together a foolproof guide for journalists and publishers to follow:
Mention Caitlyn Jenner and the “transgender tipping point” in your intro.
Being trans is a full-time job. Never mention any occupation or enterprise of a trans person other than being trans.
Trans people are never well-adjusted or have healthy relationships with their families. Reflect this fact.
Whenever you mention trans children, be sure to mention surgery and hormones in the same sentence and include the phrase “children as young as” somewhere in the mix.
Pronouns are hard. What even are pronouns. Get confused over pronouns. If you’re feeling extra clever use them as a literary device …”he”, “he”, “he” and then for the great reveal “he” becomes “she” and everything falls nicely into place. If you’re still struggling give up completely and use “it”.
Don’t forget Caitlyn Jenner.
Trans people are never mediocre or dull or pay taxes. They are BRAVE and INSPIRING.
Use the phrase “authentic self” a lot and wistfully.
If you are reporting on an unrelated newsworthy item and someone involved is trans, be sure to mention this, preferably in the headline.
Throw in some tragedy.
Never do your research. Research is for topics people already know about.
Trans women are men until they have The Surgery and then they become women. The Surgery is a treated as a proper noun and is commonly used for surgery between the legs. Surgery not preceded by “The” refers to other, more boring surgeries.
2 thoughts on “How to write about trans people (if you aren’t one)”
You left out the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photographs. Photograph must include putting on makeup.
Also you should totally ignore the existence of trans men.
I am glad this was labelled as humour as I was uncertain upon scanning through it.
What you forget to cover in your Walkley winning witty writing is the extraordinary confusion experienced by what I am blushing to call “un-confusedly oriented personkind” when told that a) a “man” who has “fathered children” as a “man” ie his “man” junk was working is now a “woman” because “he/she” feels that way and had said “junk” removed….
and
b) a “woman’ who felt like a “man” and had “his/her” chesty “junk” cut off, is now a “man” and happily (good for “him/her”) carrying a real child with “his/her” unmodified, genetically XX and externally totally “female” female partner.
I really believe we are passing through a time of bizarre social experimentation wherein the loudmouthed advocates of anything goes have taken over the asylum and are preventing those who really do know what they are doing from being able to do so.
ie These people clearly suffer from a most severe case of body dysmorphism, for a number of reasons some good, some not so. Surgery (noting it is almost always carried out in expensive (very expensive) private facilities .. rather like those mad post menopausal women of 60 + having IVF (FFS!!) ) is not the answer.
One day we will wake up to this and this sort of bloody (literally) nonsense will be seen for the physical and mental mutilation that it is.