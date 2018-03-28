Government’s tax handout setback can be an opportunity for Turnbull

While the government’s failure to get its handout to multinationals and foreign investors through the Senate yesterday is ostensibly a failure for the Coalition, it wouldn’t take much to see it as, instead, an opportunity to reset the political debate on more favourable terms.

The government insists it is almost there with Derryn Hinch and Tim Storer, apparently convinced it can gull these politically and policy-inexperienced senators into backing its Great Corporate Tax Heist. It will try again in budget week, it says. But it was dead keen to get a win this week, well in advance of the budget. While the tax handouts for larger corporations have little impact over the Forward Estimates from 2018-19 and are in any event already built into the budget figures (although not, as the government lies, “paid for”), getting the issue legislated this week would have cleared the air around the budget for the government’s expected personal income tax cuts. It would have also spared the government the embarrassment of revealing, as it will be forced to do around the budget, the escalating cost of the handouts, given an extra year of the full-blown five percentage point tax cut for big companies will be added to the decade-long cost, pushing the total cost above the current $64 billion to, likely, closer to $75-80 billion. It will have to hope Hinch and Storer don’t notice that the cost of caving in and enabling the Heist is getting bigger all the time.