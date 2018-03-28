Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

Young Sheldon (1.41 million nationally) and The Big Bang Theory (1.17 million nationally) might have done it for Nine for a second night in a row but you have to ask how long will the joy last for the network. Young Sheldon’s audience fall more than 10% from Tuesday night’s debut of 1.57 million, while there was a 20% slide in the audience for The Big Bang Theory from Tuesday night’s 1.48 million. But at least Nine ran a couple of programs of interest. The other networks had zilch on last night, and that includes the worthies the ABC and SBS. Ten at least ended up third ahead of the ABC.

And tonight it is even worse as Nine and Seven fragment their offerings to accommodate the AFL Footy Show and The Front Bar in AFL markets. The rest of the country (NRL markets) will have to make do with low grade movies. Ten has nothing — repeats of Bondi Rescue at 7.30pm says it all. The ABC has Hard Quiz and Mad as Hell.