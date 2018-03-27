Sections Menu

Economy

Mar 27, 2018

Xi moves a pebble in China’s economy and Australia suffers an earthquake

No matter the result of the economic standoff between China and the US, Xi Jinping's moves to shed China's extraordinary debt and avoid a stagnant economy are already making a mark on Australia's economy.

Michael Sainsbury — Freelance correspondent in Asia and <em>Little Red Blog</em> Editor

Michael Sainsbury

In the endless election cycle that Australian politics has become, Malcolm Turnbull is facing a greater threat to his legacy than the citizenship ruckus, Tony Abbott white-anting, and Labor’s party polling strength combined: the global economy.

The threats are largely from Australia’ greatest “friends” — trade paramour China, and joined at the hip strategic bedfellow the United States — and therefore unmanageable from Canberra. After five years in power, China’s Xi Jinping finally has the internal clout to enact reforms on China’s bloated industrial sector and to open up its financial sector as rising debt threatens to tip the economy into possible decades of stagnation.

