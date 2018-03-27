Turnbull should learn some lessons from Abbott and Credlin
Tony Abbott's office while Prime Minister was heavily criticised, but Malcolm Turnbull's is even worse.
Mar 27, 2018
It’s been a busy couple of days for Tony Abbott on Twitter. Perhaps demonstrating what might be called the Leyonhjelm Principle, that the most outspoken free speech advocates have the thinnest skins, the former Prime Minister has lashed out, successively, at Amanda Vanstone, Aaron Patrick and Peter Van Onselen for articles about him or, in the case of Vanstone and Van Onselen, his office and chief of staff when he was Prime Minister.
The latter two make the point that, despite the looming shadow of the 30th bad Newspoll of the Turnbull government, the problem of the Abbott Prime Ministership was never merely or even particularly about polling — that was just a symptom of a deeper malaise. Both suggest Peta Credlin was at least part of that malaise. This accords with the settled view of the Press Gallery that Credlin was a terrible chief of staff responsible for many of the problems that beset Abbott, and in particular she alienated too many MPs and ministers, and that she’s best placed now in the idiot fringe of Sky News’ evening programming, where right-wing loons caper and gambol in the moonlight.
3 thoughts on “Turnbull should learn some lessons from Abbott and Credlin”
yes, but deeper observation of Turnbull’s modus operandi would settle on Lucy Turnbull as Malcolm’s most authoritative adviser, able to leap government policy in a single bound, like pushing Malcolm into a ridiculous #bonkban during the Barnaby mess.
Malcolm might have gone to an expensive secondary school but his origins were not within the Sydney Bunyip Aristocracy. The Top Hat emoji and the “born to rule” sledge often used against him by the Union movement is misleading. Malcolm “married up” into the Sydney establishment when he wed Lucy Hughes, daughter of Tom Hughes QC and grand-daughter of an illustrious Sydney City Mayor, and he knows it. It is Lucy who sniffs the wind, polishes up his mediocre impulses, which often have the glint of common greed, and pushes him the Right direction, from behind the curtains at Potts Point.
It is often rightly observed that Malcolm has the political instincts of a dead cat, which is unsurprising if his historical record in public affairs is examined. He used his acquired wealth to buy his way into high public profile campaigns, from the Flag, to the Republic, to the leadership of his party. Like the arriviste businessman he really is (see his instant identification with Donald Trump along these lines) he has no sense of public duty, and sees his role as Prime Minister as any Corporate CEO might. He is there to sign the cheques and let his Ministers get on with “policy”.
Malcolm sees himself as a presentable advocate in the court of public opinion. He needs no political or moral convictions of his own, the Liberal Party and the Murdoch papers tell him what the issue du jour is and he fronts the press like the political mercenary he is, arguing that black is white (or vice versa) depending on the issue.
The one big job that he has to see through, and the reason the Liberal Party handed him the Prime Ministership, is to advocate for a massive transfer of wealth from ordinary Australians into the pockets of Corporations, while standing back as his Ministers decimate the public service and attack the few protections available to the poor and vulnerable, “dismantling the administrative state” as Steve Bannon called it.
You were dead right, Bernard, when you identified this is a “Big Heist” by ex-banker Malcolm Turnbull (and his closet adviser Lucy) for that is what it is, and few others in the press see it so clearly.
[Public Servants] “…not very good at telling ministers that they’re wrong and need to rethink something.” There’s something similar to the anthropic principal regarding that statement. Regardless of which major party, high ranking pubes simply wouldn’t be ‘high ranking’ if they were ‘good’ at telling MP’s what to do in this context.
Well, once upon a time, telling Ministers they were wrong was exactly what senior public servants did, and rose to the top because they had a knack for it. Not any more of course. And we continue to outsource ‘advice’ guaranteeing politicisation and expedience