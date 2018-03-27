It’s been a busy couple of days for Tony Abbott on Twitter. Perhaps demonstrating what might be called the Leyonhjelm Principle, that the most outspoken free speech advocates have the thinnest skins, the former Prime Minister has lashed out, successively, at Amanda Vanstone, Aaron Patrick and Peter Van Onselen for articles about him or, in the case of Vanstone and Van Onselen, his office and chief of staff when he was Prime Minister.

The latter two make the point that, despite the looming shadow of the 30th bad Newspoll of the Turnbull government, the problem of the Abbott Prime Ministership was never merely or even particularly about polling — that was just a symptom of a deeper malaise. Both suggest Peta Credlin was at least part of that malaise. This accords with the settled view of the Press Gallery that Credlin was a terrible chief of staff responsible for many of the problems that beset Abbott, and in particular she alienated too many MPs and ministers, and that she’s best placed now in the idiot fringe of Sky News’ evening programming, where right-wing loons caper and gambol in the moonlight.