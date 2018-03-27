WA courts ‘entirely at odds with what the law requires’ in Elijah Doughty case
Representatives for the family of Elijah Doughty say the are being denied access to documents from the trial of his killer, and as such, their access to open justice.
Representatives of the family of Elijah Doughty claim a suppression order covering the man that caused his death hinders their access to justice.
Elijah Doughty was a 14-year-old Indigenous boy who died in Kalgoorlie in August 2016 when he was run over by a man who believed Doughty had stolen his bike. The driver of the car was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving — having been found not guilty of manslaughter — and sentenced to three years.
Something something something … Justice being seen to be done!
Yeah, can’t see it if it’s behind suppression orders. I imagine that there are some rare examples where that should be invoked, but surely giving a reason is the least the judge owes the victims, and broader society.
The anger is real inside me, can’t imagine what it’s like over there.
There are reports today and yesterday about a young indigenous woman who was transferred from a prison in W.A. to a mental health facility. She was NAKED, distressed (wonder why) and because she was menstruating she was covered in blood when she arrived at the mental health facility. “Our people need to be trained” blah, blah, blah. god almighty no-one should need training to understand that public nakedness is a form of terrible abuse and humiliation – basic decency should tell you that. My anger is white-hot over this. Apart from any other consideration this would surely have had made her mental condition much much worse.