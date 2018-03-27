Representatives of the family of Elijah Doughty claim a suppression order covering the man that caused his death hinders their access to justice.

Elijah Doughty was a 14-year-old Indigenous boy who died in Kalgoorlie in August 2016 when he was run over by a man who believed Doughty had stolen his bike. The driver of the car was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving — having been found not guilty of manslaughter — and sentenced to three years.