Razer: war won’t wait for our moralising fits over Stormy Daniels
It's time to face the fact: the obscenity of violence should overrule the Western "obscenity" of unruly women.
Mar 27, 2018
To satisfy a US moral standard, the image of a naked woman’s breast must first be doused in blood. The great stand-up Lenny Bruce said this (or something like it) so often, comedy nerds have been misquoting it for more than half a century. Bruce’s preoccupation with nude boobs notwithstanding, he made a good point at the time: America sees obscenity in intimacy, but not at all in war.
This was true for Vietnam, the war that would inform Bruce, and was arguably true in 1998 when president Bill Clinton’s almost forgotten strikes in Baghdad coincided with the Monica Lewinsky “scandal”. Irish newspaper The Examiner ran with the headline “Lewinsky affair apparent in phallic missile deluge on Baghdad”. Sure, this is more florid and more Freudian than James Joyce on an especially emotional afternoon, but it doesn’t contradict more scholarly accounts of the Desert Fox raids, which came to be known as Monica’s War.
8 thoughts on “Razer: war won’t wait for our moralising fits over Stormy Daniels”
Whereas Razer sees obscenity in the West violently intervening in the affairs of other countries because it feels “threatened”, but no obscenity in Russia violently intervening in other countries because it feels “threatened”.
Of course, no mention of those people publicly poisoned on the streets and still fighting for their lives…but to satisfy the Razer moral standard, the frothing mouth of a nerve-agent poisoned dissident must be doused in liberalism…
Fun and fanciful conclusion. More Joyce?
Hyperbolic much?
Shall we do a count of PROVEN Russian ‘interventions’, and compare that to proven Western interventions?
But, all hilarity aside, methinks you are missing the point.
This is the point, along H’s line, but on a whole other level – https://thesaker.is/what-happened-to-the-west-i-was-born-in/
You do realise the Atomic Scientists have the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight than it’s been since the early ’50’s, and that includes the Cuban Missile Crisis?
‘Scorecards’ are pretty pointless about now, dontcha think?
From long distant Sunday school teachings I clearly recall a Commandment ‘thou shalt not kill’ but nothing about ‘thou shalt not be immodest’. US godbotherers need a refresher course.
I think this article is a non-sequitur struggling to become a false dichotomy.
The expulsion of Russian diplomats was led by the UK as a proportionate response to the use of an outlawed nerve agent in an attempted assassination. The measure was supported and echoed by most of the EU, and the US was a follower here and not a leader. If there’s a better response, what is it? But regardless, for a change Trump wasn’t at the centre of it, he was unlikely to make things any better, yet so far hasn’t seemed to have made them any worse. He’s a non-sequitur here.
But meanwhile, I don’t see where moral outrage is warranted on Stormy Daniels either. A seasoned entertainer who exploits sex for money is exploiting a self-confessed predator who exploits power for sex while the media and lawyers exploit them both. They all know what they’re doing; it’s hard to fathom how the scandal will see Trump impeached, and I think the main US domestic political interest will be how many rusted on Trump-supporters it’ll dislodge before he runs for a second term. It’s worthy of some reporting, and Daniels’ strategy is built on exploiting media attention anyway so she’ll run it for as long as it’ll run.
Finally, if there were fewer Stormy Daniels interviews, would we see more analysis of how diplomatic expulsions might hurt Russian trade or affect regional stability? I doubt it. So if war is the worry then I think Daniels is a false dichotomy.
A better article would have practiced what it preached: ignored Daniels and Trump too, done the relevant research and talked about Russia’s emerging trade and political identity, and how recent events play against it.
Stormy said they had an affair, Trump says they didn’t: who are you going to believe, the fake blonde with big tits, or Stormy Daniels?