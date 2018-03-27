Why did Fairfax cut Michael Pascoe? Fairfax hasn’t explained the reasons for cutting long-running business columnist Michael Pascoe from its roster of contributors. Yesterday, a spokesperson told Crikey the cut was a “one-off editorial decision based on a number of factors”, despite newly appointed group executive editor James Chessell telling Pascoe in an email it was down to budget reasons.

In the email, seen by Crikey, Chessell said the decision was made “in the midst of preparing budgets for next financial year”. “There is a renewed focus on cutting costs from contributors and keeping costs (in general) down,” Chessell wrote, saying there had been some “tough choices” made. He did not give any further reasons for cutting Pascoe’s column.