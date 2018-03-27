Media Adviser: should Karl Stefanovic sue Uber for his phone call drama?
As the internal saga continues at Channel Nine, questions remain about unspoken privacy contracts and legal ramifications for Uber.
Mar 27, 2018
Media Adviser is a new advice column from journalist and psychotherapist Rebekah Holt that offers insight on recurring media dramas and their related ethical dilemmas.
Q: I’m a journo. Having read about the Stefanovic’s Uber driver issue, should I avoid making calls in the back of an Uber and/or should I attempt to get rideshare drivers to rat out their other customers for stories?
“lack of professional ethics” from the uber driver? Are you kidding. Unlike priests or doctors or lawyers etc, uber driving is not a profession and anyone who expects conversations to remain private in an uber (or a taxi for that matter) are fools.
Does the writer also expect telephone calls in elevators to remain confidential?