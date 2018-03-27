Federal Mar 27, 2018 Labor’s pensioner backflip will cheer a wounded government The lesson from Labor's backdown on pensioner dividend imputation refunds is to keep the targets of reform as diffuse and ill-defined as possible. Bernard Keane Politics editor

It turns out there are limits to policy bravery, especially when the targets of your bravery are a clearly defined group. Unlike negative gearing and capital gains tax reform, where the losers from Labor's proposed reforms are diffuse and widespread, middle and high-income seniors are a well-defined and potent group. Many of them, by careful management of their wealth, are part-pensioners who receive some of the taxpayer-funded benefits of the aged pension while enjoying a lifestyle far beyond that of many full-time workers. Labor has now caved in and exempted part and full pensioners from its dividend imputation refundability policy, amusingly dressing the backdown up as the introduction of a "new pensioner guarantee".

