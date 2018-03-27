Labor’s pensioner backflip will cheer a wounded government
The lesson from Labor's backdown on pensioner dividend imputation refunds is to keep the targets of reform as diffuse and ill-defined as possible.
Mar 27, 2018
The lesson from Labor's backdown on pensioner dividend imputation refunds is to keep the targets of reform as diffuse and ill-defined as possible.
It turns out there are limits to policy bravery, especially when the targets of your bravery are a clearly defined group.
Unlike negative gearing and capital gains tax reform, where the losers from Labor’s proposed reforms are diffuse and widespread, middle and high-income seniors are a well-defined and potent group. Many of them, by careful management of their wealth, are part-pensioners who receive some of the taxpayer-funded benefits of the aged pension while enjoying a lifestyle far beyond that of many full-time workers. Labor has now caved in and exempted part and full pensioners from its dividend imputation refundability policy, amusingly dressing the backdown up as the introduction of a “new pensioner guarantee”.
3 thoughts on “Labor’s pensioner backflip will cheer a wounded government”
“The lesson from Labor’s backdown on pensioner dividend imputation refunds is to keep the targets of reform as diffuse and ill-defined as possible”
Yes, because the bulk of the media will go straight for the losers, the fear of change, the downside of every single policy, thus resulting in the small target strategies which have been run by governments and oppositions alike for the past 10 years, with Shorten’s ALP not getting enough credit for bucking the trend.
A small number of brave souls including here at Crikey attempted to actually explain the policy, but the bulk of Australians get their news through the foghorns who either don’t understand or wilfully misrepresent the policy. It is expected that a party’s policy is rubbished by the other party, but it should be the role of the media to get in between the warring narratives and present the real story. Unfortunately, on this as on most other policies, the media is more interested in their own narratives.
I’m wondering if this was the plan all along. Announcing the policy as it was, with an obvious attack line for the government, News Corp, Sky, Today Tonight and the rest of the propagandists, and then undercut it with a simple change that only takes a small percentage off the revenue saved. Now what we have is a policy that nets a Labor budget billions even after answering the only criticisms thrown at it.
As Arky suggests this might be genius. Instead of entire grand-parenting protection (neutralising much of the budget benefit for a decade) Labor had got away with a fraction of the preservation for just a tad of the bark and a “victory” for the left (further shoring up Bill). Maybe barracking for the Turnbull forces too early.
Turnbull was always going to come after Labor with a pensioner scare campaign. The target of which was never the wealthy superannuated boat owner, but the real deal housing commission dweller. You can easily smash out an ad campaign with the generic word “pensioner” and frighten the bejesus out of a former laborer, hospital worker or truck driver.
Shorten had to neutralist that missile, but they should have seen it heading their way. Plenty of observers did.