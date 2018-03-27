Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings

A solidly entertaining night, thanks to Nine and the ABC — assisted by The Project running the Stormy Daniels interview from US 60 Minutes. Young Sheldon (1.57 million nationally) on Nine was a more than OK prequel to The Big Bang Theory, and the ABC’s usual Monday night line up of Australian Story (1.07 million), Four Corners (1.07 million nationally) and Media Watch (930,000 nationally) was the strongest it has been for some weeks.

But then, the competition — Australian Spartan, 676,000 on Seven and Batchelor in Paradise, 838,000 on Ten — wasn’t great. In fact despite all the hype for Bachelor, the ABC still beat Ten both in total people and overall, and the ABC’s post 7pm programming ran second to Nine’s. Oh, and the ABC’s main channel (16.4%) finished second to Nine’s 20.5% and ahead of Seven’s 15.3%. Ten’s main channel share at least managed to climb above single digits, where it spent much of last week and the week before.